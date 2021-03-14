Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online anywhere

There's far more at stake than just local bragging rights this Sunday, as two old rivals go head-to-head once more in the EPL's famous north London derby. Read on to learn how to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online and get a 2021 Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

With Spurs and Arsenal both sitting mid-table in the Premier League standings, a loss for either in the year's first north London derby today would surely signal an end to any meaningful domestic ambitions they might have.

Last month's 2-1 defeat to West Ham saw Tottenham give up real ground in the race for a top-four finish - and the precious automatic Champions League place that comes with it for EPL teams.

Yet it also gave fans reason to keep on keeping on, Welsh star Gareth Bale re-emerging as an attacking force for the club on the occasion. Three wins on the trot have of course followed for Mourinho's men, who need to keep playing confident football if they've any hope of salvaging their otherwise lost domestic season.

Arsenal have inspired little faith amongst fans though, most recently playing out a drab 1-1 draw against Burnley in their last Premier League fixture. The stalemate raised further questions over whether current boss Mikel Arteta has the Gunners on the right track - and this north London derby should provide plenty of answers.

Follow our guide to get a Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream in particular parts of the world.

Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League north London derby in UK

The huge Arsenal vs Spurs match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Emirates Stadium at 4.30pm GMT this Sunday (March 14), with coverage of the north London derby starting 30 minutes earlier. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Arsenal vs Spurs on NBCSN, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET/8.30am PT and cable subscribers able to log-in to a live stream with their credentials on the TV channel's website. To watch a Arsenal vs Tottenham without cable, we recommend great value over-the-top streaming service Sling. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package - and you can get a great Sling TV deal right now to see if it's right for you. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Arsenal vs Spurs live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including Arsenal vs Spurs, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET/8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – so it's the place to watch Arsenal vs Spurs in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Arsenal vs Spurs live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Arsenal vs Spurs at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30am NZDT on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Arsenal vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League action online in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Arsenal vs Spurs, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Arsenal vs Spurs kicks off at 10pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.