IBM shows off new Lotus for Macs software

IBM has released Lotus Notes 8.5 collaboration software with social computing features for Mac OS X Leopard, with Lotus Symphony for Mac to follow later this month.

The veteran computer giants are celebrating Lotus Notes' 20th anniversary this year, and promise that Lotus Notes 8.5 provides 'significant' storage savings.

"The blazing speed of Apple's award-winning hardware combined with Mac OS X, the world's most advanced operating system, creates an ideal platform for collaboration software applications like Notes," said Ron Okamoto, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations.

"We're excited to see IBM's continued commitment to the Mac platform with its latest release."

iNotes

IBM also announced new Lotus iNotes 8.5 software, allowing anyone with a Notes user license to access Notes through a Safari browser from anywhere.

'iNotes allows the user to integrate the Notes calendar with Google calendar and also supports most standard widgets,' adds the press release.