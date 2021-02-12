Apple's foldable phone and Xiaomi Mi 11: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 51

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Matt Swider, Managing Editor at TechRadar, and James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 51:

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what would you do with a Superbowl ad spot?

In the news section, we discuss the aforementioned Superbowl, introduce another gadget into our hall of fame, and Intel's fightback against AMD. We also talk about the Xiaomi Mi 11, Nothing's true wireless headphones and Apple's folding phone. We also touch on how deepfakes are taking over the internet.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.