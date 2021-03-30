Apple will train independent repair providers to fix your iPhone properly

Getting your iPhone, MacBook or other Apple devices repaired will soon be even easier as the company has announced that it will be expanding its Independent Repair Provider program to even more countries.

First launched in 2019 and then expanded to Europe and Canada last year, Apple's Independent Repair Provider program enables repair providers of all sizes to get access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals and diagnostics from the company to offer safe and reliable repairs for its products. In fact, participating repair providers have access to the same parts and documentation as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs).

In a press release announcing the program's expansion, Scott Baker of Mister Mac in Wimberley, Texas explained how the Independent Repair Provider program has helped his business, saying:

“Being a part of the Independent Repair Provider program has been a huge benefit to my business, employees, and customers. Since joining, we’ve received great support from Apple, and we’re able to deliver that same level of service to our customers. It has even brought genuine excitement to our town.”

Independent Repair Provider program

Currently there are more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations which service Apple customers across the US, Canada and Europe. However, the company now plans to expand the scope of the program to accommodate repair providers in even more countries.

Beginning later this week, interested repair providers in Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam will be able to join the program.

Later this year though, Apple will launch its Independent Repair Provider program in even more countries and regions and you can check the full list to see whether the program will be coming to your country or region.

There is no cost to join Apple's Independent Repair Provider program but in order to qualify, repair providers do need to commit to having an Apple-certified technician perform the repairs.