Apple TV Plus is free for a year with a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

Apple TV Plus, the iPhone maker’s entry into the TV and movies subscription space, finally has a release date and a price point. And it’s pretty compelling.

Launching on November 1, Apple has priced Apple TV Plus at just $4.99 a month. UK pricing is also £4.99, with Australians needing to shell out AU$7.99, whereas the UAE pricing is set to AED 19.99 per month.

And, to sweeten the deal further, anyone who buys a new iPhone (such as the iPhone 11), iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you’ll get access to the service for free, for a year.

That’s incredibly competitive compared to the competition of Netflix and Disney+, and that’s including access for your whole family – up to six people.

For comparison, Netflix subscriptions start at $8.99 in the US, an annual subscription to Prime Video works out at $8.99 a month, Disney+ as a standalone service is $7.99 a month, and HBO Now is $14.99 a month.

‘The best original stories’

“Our mission is to bring you the best original stories from the most creative minds in television and film,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook on the news during the iPhone 11 reveal, stating that Apple TV Plus exclusive trailers have been watched more than 100 million times.

It’s an aggressive price point then. But it’s worth noting that, for starters, the library of content available to viewers will be less deep than what Netflix will offer, and secondly that Apple will be drip-feeding its original content onto the streaming service every month, rather than setting it all free at that November launch date.

Still, that’s the price of a fancy coffee every month. That’s hard to argue against.