Apple revives Group FaceTime calls in upcoming iOS 12.2 release

Apple is now another step closer to publicly launching iOS 12.2, with the third developer beta version now available to download. Anyone who has signed up for Apple’s Beta Software Program can download the beta over the air on any iOS 12-compatible device.

Compared to the previous betas, the third version is relatively light on changes, but the most noteworthy would be the reinstatement of Group FaceTime calls.

Apple had disabled this feature after the discovery of a bug that allowed users to eavesdrop on others. And while a fix was pushed out in the iOS 12.1.4 update released on February 7, no new beta versions were available between then and now, meaning the feature remained disabled as Apple kept the servers offline.

A touch more redesigning

Apple has already made some major changes in the previous beta versions of iOS 12.2, including the addition of four more Animoji and tweaks to the Control Center.

The new design changes in the third beta are minor, with the first change coming to the Apple TV Remote. It now boasts a darker interface within the app itself and in the Control Center.

Apple TV Remote update | Image credit: MacRumors (Image credit: MacRumors)

The second change comes to the Apple News logo, where the word “Apple” has been replaced by the company’s icon.

Apple News branding updated ahead of subscription service.

iOS 12.2 beta 2 had a bug which displayed the iPhone’s charge on the lock screen instead of the date. This has been fixed in the latest beta version.

The About pane in Settings has also been given a refresh, with the device’s model name and serial number available up top.

A new section has been added under Settings > Siri & Search > Apple Store that will allow the digital assistant to suggest “Today at Apple Sessions based on your Safari and app usage”.

More betas to test

Apple has also released public beta versions of its other operating systems.

While beta 3 of macOS 10.14.4 was released yesterday, the third developer betas of watchOS 5.2 and tvOS 12.2 are also now available for download.