Apple HomePod gets new software update ahead of rumored HomePod 2 launch

Apple is pushing out a new software update to its flagship smart speaker, the Apple HomePod, amid rumors that a successor to the wireless speaker is on the way.

The 13.4.8 software update was launched alongside iOS 13.6, which has rolled out to iPhone users around the world, bringing a new feature that allows you to unlock your car with your smartphone.

According to Apple's release notes, the HomePod update will bring "general improvements for stability and quality", so it doesn't sound like we'll be getting any significant new features.

The software update should be installed automatically, but you can install it manually if you prefer. To do that, open up the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, and select Software Update. Then, pull down from the top of your screen to see if there is an update available – if there is, hit Install.

What about the Apple HomePod 2?

The fact that no big changes are coming to the HomePod as part of this update isn't a huge surprise; after all, it's rumored that the Apple HomePod 2 will launch this year, and it wouldn't make sense for Apple to bring a raft of new features to a product that will soon be succeeded by a new smart speaker.

We've seen evidence that Apple is trying to get rid of its existing HomePod stock, with some fantastic HomePod deals available around the world as well as hefty staff discounts.

Details of the HomePod 2 and new Apple TV were also recently revealed in a report from Bloomberg. According to the report, Apple employees are going full steam ahead to get the company's 2020 slate of products into the hands of consumers, despite the disruption to their usual working practices.

The next feasible release window for the HomePod 2 is in September, when we're expecting to see an iPhone 12 release date. However, nothing has been confirmed by Apple, so we could be waiting a while for the new smart speaker to emerge – if it even exists, that is.

