Apple Event: iPhone 12 won’t be alone – here’s what else to expect

Another Apple Event will be held on October 13, the tech giant officially announced , and we can only assume that the iPhone 12 series will be unveiled then. But this is Apple, and there’s sure to be a few ‘one more thing’ announcements we’ll be dazzled with. Here’s everything we’re expecting to debut at the Apple Event.

There’s a few things we can easily cross off this list...because we already saw some devices at September’s Apple Event. Don’t expect a new tablet after seeing the new iPad Air 4, nor should you anticipate a wearable after the Apple Watch 6 and affordable Apple Watch SE debuted.

But there’s still a few rumored Apple items we could see during the event. Aside from the iPhone 12 series, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Apple Studio, its over-hear headphones. We could also see the AirTags tracker, which have cropped up in iOS software over the last couple years. Finally, surprise rumors of a far smaller AirPower wireless charger have us wondering if that accessory is finally ready to be revealed to the masses.

Here’s everything in detail, starting with the big iPhone 12 announcements:

(Image credit: Everything Apple Pro)

iPhone 12 base models

We’re expecting not just one but two successors to the standard iPhone 11 as the ‘affordable flagship’ models of the new line, but they look to offer size rather than specs differences. The smaller phone, rumored to be called the iPhone 12 Mini, will have a 5.4-inch display, while the larger version, likely called simply the iPhone 12, will have a 6.1-inch screen. And unlike the iPhone 11’s LCD display, this year’s standard screens will be OLED.

The only difference between the two standard versions, rumors suggest, could be battery size – a bigger phone means more room to expand capacity – but the much smaller iPhone 12 Mini could appeal to small phone aficionados. It’s unclear how its size will compare with the smallest current iPhone, the new iPhone SE 2020, but it will definitely be the version in the iPhone 12 series for consumers who don’t need huge phones.

(Image credit: Phone Arena)

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

The two higher-tier iPhone 12 models following up on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are, unsurprisingly, rumored to be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The differences in 2020? This year’s models are supposedly getting bigger: the iPhone 12 Pro may get a 6.1-inch display (up from the 5.8-inch screen on its predecessor) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could get a 6.7-inch display (from the 6.5-inch screen).

While all iPhone 12 models should get the same rumored A14 Bionic chipset, other predictions set the two Pro models apart with more RAM (4GB for standard, 6GB for higher-end), 120Hz refresh rate displays, as well as three rear cameras and a LiDar depth scanner. The iPhone 12 base models may only get two rear cameras. Lastly, it’s unclear if 5G is coming to all models or only some, but if it’s the latter, you can bet the Pro models will be the only ones supporting the faster next-gen networks.

(Image credit: Curved)

AirPods Studio

Apple's online stores removed speakers and headphones from third-party sellers, which hinted that it was paving the way for its own higher-end Apple AirPods Studio to drop.

We've heard a bit about the over-ear headphones' design, with mock-ups showing a metal frame and heavy pads around the ear cups and padding on the headband. We've also noted some details about potential features they'll be metal with magnetic ear cups, but no headphone jack – they'll be mainly wireless, with a USB-C port.

(Image credit: Apple)

While the September Apple Event saw plenty of new devices, Apple didn’t reveal when they’d be coming out. The iPad Air 4 release date is still a mystery, and we aren’t sure when Apple One , the all-services-for-one-price subscription roundup will go live.

The iPad Air 4 redefined the tablet to be an iPad Pro Lite, with some of the same design innovations (flat sides, USB-C port) and improved specs as its pricier sibling. Apple One, on the other hand, bundles all of Apple’s subscription services – including the newly-announced Apple Fitness Plus – into a single easy fee, which starts at $14.95 / £14.95 / AU$19.95 for single users.

Apple's AirTags are supposedly Tile-like accessories (Image credit: Future)

We’ve been expecting the Apple AirTags for some time, and since they weren’t revealed at September Apple Event, its follow-up in October is the next chance we’ll see Apple’s take on Tile-like tracker accessories. It might have been the plan all along, as a leak suggested a dedicated AirTags app would be part of iOS 14, which users have already had the chance to download.

We’ve heard some rumors of how the devices will work – much like Tile, you’ll allegedly be able to track an AirTag (and ergo, whatever it’s clipped to, like keys or a bag) through an iOS app.

But rumors point to other tracking capabilities, like AR capabilities that let users point their cameras around to find digital balloons, which represent misplaced AirTags that are in range of your iPhone. But what if it’s out of range? The rumored ‘Lost Mode’ uses other iPhones as a mesh network to ping the lost AirTag.

(Image credit: Apple)

AirPower

Ah yes, AirPower – the long-awaited Apple wireless charging mat that was officially cancelled in March 2019, yet fans remained hopeful. A prototype of the device supposedly appeared in a video back in August, reigniting the rumor mill that it was on the way.

Of course, that could’ve just been an old prototype, and Apple’s claims that it couldn’t quite get the charge coils working up to its standards could still be true. In any case, we’re keeping a sharp eye out for any hints that an official wireless charging pad will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 13.

Any other Apple surprises?