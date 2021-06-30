Apple AirPods Pro 2 could release next year, says analyst

Apple could be set to release the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds as early as 2022, according to veteran analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The wireless earbuds would be a follow-up to 2019’s original AirPods Pro. As such, an updated model has been a long time coming.

Reported by iMore, Kuo predicted in a research note that AirPods Pro sales will “decline in the short term,” but will be boosted to over 100 million units sold in 2022, hinting that the AirPods Pro 2 could launch next year.

It’s also been rumored that the mid-range AirPods 3 will debut later this year, with reports suggesting that suppliers have begun shipping the necessary components to manufacture the rumored earbuds.

The best of buds

Despite the potential three-year gap between the launch of the AirPods Pro and its rumored successor, you’d hardly know it. 2019’s AirPods Pro are still an impressive pair of wireless earbuds despite their age, with great sound and effective noise cancellation justifying the high price tag.

The original AirPods Pro retailed at $249 / £249 / AU$399 and, barring any substantial improvements to the AirPods Pro 2, we expect the succeeding wireless earbuds to fall within that price range. Apple’s premium products are almost always aimed at enthusiasts and those already well invested in the Apple space, so a hefty price tag is usually a given.

As always, it’s best to take rumors of the AirPods Pro 2’s release date with a pinch of salt. We’ve had no concrete announcements from Apple as of yet, but with the company’s upcoming iPhone event happening in September, it might not be too long before we see announcements on a wide range of new Apple products.