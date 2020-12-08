Apple AirPods Max are Apple's first over-ear headphones

The Apple AirPods Max have finally been launched, having been the subject of rumor for quite some time now.

The first Apple over-ear headphones – which most outlets predicted would be called the AirPods Studio – were quietly announced via a press release posted the Apple newsroom.

According to the company, they come with "incredible high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio", like the AirPods Pro.

Landing on December 14, they'll cost you $549 / £549 / AU$899 , and you can preorder today.

The release of the AirPods Max comes after months of speculation regarding potential Apple over-ear headphones, once thought to be called the AirPods Studio.

Though Apple previously had a patchy track record with audio products (the less said about it's wired packed-in headphones that came with iPhones and iPods, the better), it's slowly improved its reputation since the purchase of the Beats Audio brand and the launch of the Apple Music service.

It now boasts two excellent sounding smart speakers in the shape of the HomePod and HomePod Mini, and its in-ear true wireless earbuds, the AirPods and AirPods Pro, are among the most popular in the category.

However, the over-ear market is a very competitive one, with well established brands with decades' worth of heritage.

Currently, the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones are our top pick of the bunch, and audiophiles have plenty of alternatives to pick from. Spatial audio, automatic switching and Siri features could separate it from the pack, and we know that Apple never does something by halves. It's certainly the most high-profile headphone launch in some time, and we'll be eager if it can meet the high standards Apple's other gear aspires to.

For now, here's everything we know about the Apple AirPods Max, including the price, release date, and the specs:

This is a developing story. In the meantime, you can find previous AirPods Max rumors below:

Cut to the chase

What are they? Apple's first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max

Apple's first over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max When will they be released? December 15, 2020 (though you can preorder now)

December 15, 2020 (though you can preorder now) How much will they cost? $549 / £549 / AU$899

The Apple AirPods Max were announced today (Tuesday, December 8) via a press release posted to the Apple newsroom – a surprisingly low key launch, considering how much hype has surrounding the first Apple over-ear headphones.

They're available to order now, though they'll be officially released on December 15, 2020.

Audiophiles around the world have been waiting a long time for the Apple AirPods Max to materialize, with rumors of the over-ear headphones circling since 2018. Those rumors gained even more traction over the past few months, with reports emerging that the AirPods Max had run into production delays and may not be released until 2021 – luckily, Apple has announced the wireless headphones just in time for the holidays.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Max price

The Apple AirPods Max cost $549 / £549 / AU$899, and are available to preorder from today.

That's far more expensive than many of the best over-ear headphones on the market, including our favorite cans, the Sony WH-1000XM4; anyone hoping for a budget-friendly price like the HomePod mini will be disappointed.

All may not be lost though – it was previously rumored that there would be two versions of the Apple over-ear headphones, with a cheaper, sports-friendly model also said to be hitting the shelves.

If the AirPods Max are the 'luxury variant' we've been hearing about over the past few months, Apple could feasibly launch a less expensive variant in the near future. A previous leak from Target's inventory put the price of what could be the cheaper model at $349 (about £280 / AU$530), which, while pricey, is a lot more palatable.

Either way, Apple's over-ear headphones are much more pricey than Apple's popular true wireless earbuds, with the most expensive of these – the AirPods Pro – coming in at $249 / £249 / AU$399.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Max design

The Apple AirPods Max come with a minimalist-yet-luxurious design that's typical of the tech giant, with sleek lines and a stainless steel build - and they come in a range of stylish colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

They look pretty comfortable to wear (although we'll need to test this out for ourselves), thanks to a knit mesh headband, which Apple says is "designed to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure".

The headband frame is made from stainless steel, with "telescoping headband arms" that can be extended so you can find a good fit.

Memory foam padded earcups should also help keep the AirPods Max comfortable during long listening sessions; these earcups are attached to the headband with a mechanism that "balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head".

On-ear controls are minimal; interestingly, Apple has reprised the Digital Crown dial of the Apple Watch, which provides "precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri".

There's also a noise control button that allows you to switch between active noise cancellation and Transparency mode.

It's hard to tell from the images whether Apple has included a 3.5mm headphone port – if it hasn't, the AirPods Max will be totally wireless, only working with a Bluetooth connection with your smartphone or tablet.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Max audio performance

According to Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, the AirPods Max bring the "magical AirPods experience to an over-ear design with high fidelity audio".

“The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience,” he said in the press release announcing the new headphones.

Inside the headphone are 40mm dynamic drivers, which Apple says will deliver "rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard".

According to Apple, a dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows the AirPods Max to "maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1% across the entire audible range", so these headphones should sound very clear indeed, even at high volumes.

Like the AirPods and AirPods Pro, they come with the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, featuring no less than 10 audio cores to allow for Adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.

Released as part of iOS 14, the Spatial Audio feature first came to the AirPods Pro, and works in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos, which positions sound all around you within a virtual sphere – that means that if you're watching a Dolby Atmos film that shows a plane flying overheard, it will sound as though the plane is really passing above you.

Apple AirPods Max battery life and connectivity

The Apple AirPods Max feature "up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback" – which wouldn't seem a huge amount if it wasn't with "Active Noise Cancellation enabled".

ANC tends to lower the battery life a decent amount, so we'd imagine you can get a few more hours usage if you're using for low-res audio without additional features enabled.

The best over-ear headphones will usually hit 30 hours battery life, though many great models make do on around 20 – either way it's enough for a full day's use or two, depending on how wedded they'll be to your ears.

In terms of connectivity, these are wireless headphones, so there's no headphone jack to speak of. That's not surprising, though, given how much Apple has done to popularize wireless technology through its flagship smartphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless charging pads.

An Automatic Switching feature will enable users to easily switch between iPhone, iPad and Mac, when jumping between music listening and taking calls too. You'll also be able to share audio between two sets of AirPods on pretty much any Apple source device – even Apple TV 4K or the iPod Touch.