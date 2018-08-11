Android 9 Pie just launched, so Samsung announced 12 of its devices will get Android 8 Oreo

Samsung announced an Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for its mid-tier phones and tablets, so you may be in luck if you have an older or budget device like the Galaxy J7 or Galaxy A9.

Yes, Android 9.0 Pie is already out on the Google Pixel 2 and other Pixel handsets, but some of Samsung’s devices won’t be getting Android 8.0 Oreo until January 2019, reports AndroidPure.

Samsung has been notoriously slow at updating its devices to the latest software in the past, especially non-S devices. It appears as if that’s going to continue into the future.

Now, obviously this is great news for anyone who is using a mid-tier Samsung device, as it means you’ll get greater compatibility with newer software and a more stable operating system.

The devices getting the update, along with the expected release dates are listed below:

Galaxy J7 Neo - December 2018

Galaxy A9 Pro 2016 - January 2019

Galaxy C7 Pro - January 2019

Galaxy C9 Pro - January 2019

Galaxy J2 2018 - January 2019

Galaxy J7 2018 - January 2019

Galaxy J7 2017 - January 2019

Galaxy On5 2017 - January 2019

Galaxy On7 2016 - January 2019

Galaxy Tab A 2017 - January 2019

Galaxy J7 Max - February 2019

Galaxy J7 2016 - March 2019

Maintain the ranks

One thing you probably noticed about the above list that there are many devices from 2016 that are getting the Android Oreo update. While it’s surely nice to have fresh software, you shouldn’t count on them getting Android 9 Pie any sooner – if they get it at all.

You get what you pay for and is pays to stay current and go with a flagship device if you want the latest update. Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 or are picking up a Galaxy Note 9 launched with Android Oreo without a need to worry about aging software – yet.

This is week one of Android 9.0 Pie availability, We’ll just have to wait and see just how long it’ll take Samsung to roll the latest operating system to its sprawling family of devices.