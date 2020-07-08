Android 11 launch date may have just been leaked by Google itself

The Android 11 update has been officially launched, but Google has yet to confirm when the final version of the software will be landing on smartphones. Now, a new leak directly from the company has given us our best idea of the launch date yet.

According to the leak, September 8 is possibly the date where we'll start to see Android 11 land on certain devices.

The news comes from a post by Michele Turner, who is Product Management Director of the Smart Home Ecosystem division at Google. The post from Turner, for an online Smart Home summit, has a section called "checklist for September 8 Android 11 launch"

Although that's not a totally official date from the company, since it's not outright confirming it, that's the best suggestion yet of a release date for Android 11.

TechRadar was unable to find the exact post that was referred to in a story by Phone Arena, but that publication includes a screenshot with the exact phrasing and claims it's from Turner.

Android 10 was released on September 3, 2019, so it'd make sense for it to be around a similar sort of time of the year. September 8 is also quite close to the expected iPhone 12 announcement, and therefore may mean it can slightly beat Apple's iOS 14 update to people's devices.

An exact list of phones that will be able to support Android 11 right away is currently unclear. If you have a Pixel phone, it's likely you'll be one of the first that is able to download the update and although the original Pixel devices won't get this update.

Google is also expected to be introducing the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 before the end of the year, so those devices may even come with Android 11 right out of the box.

TechRadar has asked Google for comment on the Android 11 launch date, and we'll be sure to update this article if we hear back.