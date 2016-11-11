iPhone 8 may ditch the bezels and embrace the curved screen

The iPhone 8 may be swamped with rumors from all sides, but most speculators seem to agree that the iPhone 7 successor could wind up looking like no other Apple handset before it.

The latest batch of predictions from Barclays Research analysts fuel the rumor that the next iPhone will break the bezel barrier and go with a curved screen, according to MacRumors.

Sources within Apple's supply chain told the analysts that while the design isn't 100% locked-down, it appears Apple is cutting out all the space on the sides of the screen and also dabbling with a wraparound display, Samsung Galaxy S7-style.

The report adds that this means the future iPhone could move up to a 5-inch and 5.8-inch display from the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus without actually changing the size of the handset.

Rumors of a curved display go back as far as this spring, alongside reports claiming Apple is looking to Samsung to produce said screens with a sharper, more energy-efficient OLED display.

Add other rumored features such as wireless charging, a glass-backed finish, and even an iris scanner, and you've got yourself an Apple device that could be radically different than its predecessors - even if such speculation should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Via 9to5Mac