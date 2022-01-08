AMD's new privacy app goes the extra mile to keep your screen safe

Audio player loading…

AMD will be releasing a new privacy app later this year to help keep prying eyes away from your computer screen through a new collaboration with the head and eye tracking technology company Eyeware Tech SA.

As part of their collaboration, Eyeware will provide the chip maker with use of its patent-pending computer vision algorithms and machine perception AI technology for its new AMD Privacy View application.

The privacy app, which is expected to be available in the first half of 2022, will enable private screen viewing on both laptops and PC monitors by blurring or darkening the parts of the screen a user isn't currently looking at. However, Privacy View will offer a number of options to blur or dim other areas outside of your line of sight to keep your personal content and information private.

At the same time, AMD's privacy app will include other features such as presence detection to lock your computer, window switching and a gaze pointer for various situations.

Software-based head and eye tracking

This new collaboration between AMD and Eyeware follows the release of the company's first consumer application Eyeware Beam last year that turns an iPhone or iPad with Face ID and a built-in TrueDepth camera into a multi-purpose, six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and eye tracking device.

PC gamers can also use Eyeware Beam to control the in-game camera in Microsoft Flight Simulator and other games using real-life head movements while content creators can use the application to live stream with the eye tracker overlay in games to show their viewers where they look on the screen.

Eyeware co-founder Bastjan Prenaj explained in a press release how the company's collaboration with AMD will help demonstrate that hardware is no longer a barrier to entry to businesses looking to develop head eye tracking applications, saying:

"Past iterations of eye tracking technology involved hardware-based solutions that are too expensive for widespread adoption, or integrated webcam-based solutions that are not reliable. Our platform-independent human perception AI for webcams and 3D cameras bypasses the need for specialized hardware so that AMD and other companies can integrate reliable and cost-effective head and eye tracking technology into consumer applications."

Interested organizations and developers can also create their own head and eye tracking-enabled PC solutions as Eyeware offers its Eyeware Beam software development kit through a subscription with API access for $99 a year.

We've also featured the best anonymous browser and best VPN