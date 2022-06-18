AMD’s initial next-gen CPUs could be the Ryzen 7950X, 7900X, 7800X and 7600X

Audio player loading…

AMD’s next-gen processors will be spearheaded by four Ryzen 7000 CPUs, going by the latest from the grapevine.

The contention from one of the better-known Twitter hardware rumor pedlars out there, Greymon55, is that AMD is planning to initially launch the Ryzen 7950X, 7900X, 7800X and 7600X, with other models to follow later.

The leaker further notes that the 7700X will not be in the initial batch of Zen 4 CPUs which hit the shelves. Take this with the usual sense of skepticism around any rumor.

There’s another Zen 4 leak floating around this morning, too, and this claims that the launch date for Ryzen 7000 processors is going to be September 15. Specifically, this consists of an image which purportedly shows an AMD presentation over in China where that date is displayed on a slide – but we have serious doubts about whether this is genuine.

Particularly as it comes from a tweet (opens in new tab) delivered by an unknown source (and we can’t verify what the text says anyway, but there have certainly been doubts raised by other Twitter denizens).

Analysis: Let’s hope there’s no big delay for the 7700X

It’s safest to discard the September 15 launch date as a piece of fakery, and although we don’t know that for sure, we certainly wouldn’t put any stock in it – at all – for now.

That said, it does align with what we’ve already heard on the grapevine, namely that Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch in September, a rumor that has popped up several times in fact – so don’t rule this possibility out, by any means. Right now, that month does seem the most likely launch timeframe for AMD’s next-gen Ryzen processors.

It would be no surprise if the above four mentioned models were the first out of the gate, either – mainly because this is exactly what happened with the current Ryzen 5000 chips. We saw the 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X emerge first in November 2020, and as you may recall, the 5700X didn’t arrive until much later – not until a couple of months ago, in fact.

Let’s hope the wait is nothing like as lengthy for the 7700X, and we wouldn’t imagine that it will be, given that production issues and supply chain worries are currently easing (and the situation is predicted to further improve as 2022 rolls on, fingers crossed that nothing changes in this respect).

The 5700X/7700X CPU is an important part of the Ryzen range because it’s an 8-core (16-thread) chip just like the 5800X/7800X, but the former offers a more affordable option compared to the latter. In that respect, it’s the best value proposition for a lot of folks who want an 8-core processor rather than a 6-core model (and of course hexa-core is starting to look less and less future-proof as time goes on).

