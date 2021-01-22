AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS laptop CPU blows away its predecessor

AMD recently revealed its ‘Cezanne’ laptop CPUs (7nm mobile chips built on Zen 3 architecture) at CES 2021, and a leaked benchmark for the Ryzen 9 5980HS (one of the top chips, along with the HX model) indicates that it could be something quite special.

In fact, AMD’s 8-core (16-thread) 5980HS, which was spotted in an Asus ROG Flow X13 notebook, as Wccftech reports, managed to achieve Geekbench single-core and multi-core scores of 1,541 and 8,224, as seen on Twitter.

Geekbench 5 CPUAMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with Radeon GraphicsAuthenticAMD Family 25 Model 80 Stepping 0https://t.co/YacyarYLf3January 22, 2021

The chip was running at an average boost of 4.5GHz (its official specs are a 3GHz base clock with a maximum 4.8GHz boost).

That result, assuming it’s a genuine benchmark of course, indicates that the 5980HS is 41% faster in single-core compared to the outgoing 4900HS, a pretty amazing performance leap – and it’s 17% faster in multi-core as well.

Serious threat

As AMD made clear in its CES launch, we can expect some impressive gaming performance from Ryzen 5000 HS models, and power consumption pegged at 35W. The switch to Zen 3 – as seen with Ryzen 5000 desktop models – offers a major uplift in IPC (instructions per clock) performance with the new architecture.

Battery life will apparently be a strong suit as well, with AMD asserting that the Ryzen 7 5800U will be good for up to 17.5 hours of longevity with general usage (and in excess of 20 hours for movie playback, apparently).

In short, the more we hear about these incoming Cezanne laptop chips, the more it sounds like Intel should be concerned about the threat they pose. It shouldn’t be too long before we start seeing the first laptops using these Ryzen 5000 mobile chips being announced.