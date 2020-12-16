AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU destroys predecessor and could worry Intel in leaked benchmark

A benchmark of AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H has allegedly leaked on Geekbench, with some positive results. The benchmark was posted to Twitter by well-known leaker ASPIK (@TUM_APISAK) and can be compared against its predecessor, the Ryzen 7 4800H, and also the existing Comet Lake-H CPUs from Intel.

As ever, treat any leak with caution, but if this benchmark score is a genuine reflection of performance then the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H would be giving some serious competition to Intel's Tiger Lake-H family of high-end processors that will be launching in early 2021.

Trouble for Tiger Lake?

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU was featured in the upcoming Acer Nitro AN515-45 notebook which comes configured with 16GB of DDR4 memory. In regards to performance, the 5800H features eight cores and 16 threads and was running at a base clock of 3.20 GHz and a boost speed of 4.45 GHz, with the average across all cores being a stable 4.40 GHz.



The 5800H hit a score of 1,475 in Geekbench 5 single-core, and managed 7,630 for multi-core. That’s a staggering 35% faster than the Ryzen 7 4800H in single-core, something that should greatly concern Intel with the impending release of its Tiger Lake CPUs. Not only that, but the ability to boost at 4.45 GHz would mean the Ryzen 7 5800H could defeat the Intel Core i9-10900K by 5% in single-core performance.





On paper, the difference in performance seems insignificant, but it's worth bearing in mind that the Ryzen 7 5800H is a mobile chip iwithin a notebook, whilst the Intel Core i9-10900K is a full desktop CPU with a much higher power limit (35W vs 250W).



Things have certainly been heating up in the competitive world of CPUs this year, and with the Ryzen 5000 Mobility CPUs expected to be announced at CES 2021, competition is only going to get fiercer. Whether your preference lays with AMD or Intel, there are exciting things to come in the next few months.

