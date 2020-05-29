AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' benchmarks show a 90% performance boost over Ryzen 3000

AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs will offer up to a 90% performance increase over last year's Ryzen 3000 processors, according to leaked 3DMark scores.

The 3DMark submissions, shared by hardware tipster @_rogame, give us an indication of the performance on offer from Team Red's incoming Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G, Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G and Ryzen 3 4200G parts.

The top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 Pro 4700G 8-core, 16-thread APU was spotted with default clocks set at 3.6GHz and boost clocks running at 4.45GHz, while the onboard iGPU sports eight Vega Compute Units (CUs) clocked at 2,100MHz.

Compared to the recently-launched Ryzen 9 4900H, AMD's flagship mobile APU, the desktop APU delivered up to 9.9% higher processing performance. On the graphics side, the Ryzen 7 4700G's iGPU offered 5.3% performance uplift compared to its mobile counterpart.

The flagship Renoir desktop APU was also pitted against last year's flagship, the Ryzen 5 3400G. The 3DMark results showed that while the graphics performance was pretty close between the two, the Ryzen 7 4700G delivers a massive 91.2% performance uplift over the Ryzen 5 3400G.

Fire Strike ComparisonAMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G with Radeon Graphics8C/16T 3.6GHz base 4.45GHz boost8CU 2100MHz iGPU2x8GB DDR4 3200MHz65Wvs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with Vega 11 Graphics4C/8T 3.7GHz base 4GHz boost11CU iGPU (1400MHz, 1600MHz, 1700MHz)2x8GB DDR4 3200MHz65W pic.twitter.com/ugxBLSMzGJMay 28, 2020

Budget performance

Next up is the 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G, which boasts a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.3GHz and performed up to 56.2% faster than the Ryzen 5 3400G. It wasn't so impressive in graphics performance; the Ryzen 5 3400G came out on top, with its iGPU performing 7.9% faster.

Last but not least is the Ryzen 3 4200G APU, which according to the 3DMark entry, packs 4 cores and 8 threads, has a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz, and a 6 CU Vega iGPU is clocked at 1.7 GHz. While the processor wasn't compared to other processors, it managed to rack up 6,825 points for the physics test and 3,486 points for the graphics test, which means it should deliver similar performance to the Ryzen 3 3100 CPU.

When they debut later this year, likely alongside AMD's Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 CPUs, incoming Ryzen 4000 in entry-level desktops and all-in-ones due to their integrated graphics capabilities.