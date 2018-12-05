AMD Ryzen 3000 next-generation 16-core processors leaked

A new leak suggests that AMD is working on up ten new Ryzen 3000 processors, including a chip that offers a huge 5.1GHz clock speed over 16 cores, ideal for your budding best gaming PC rig.

The leak comes courtesy of AdoredTV, a YouTube channel which claims to expose a range of details about AMD's upcoming Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs.

You can view the whole video below, and while the information provided is certainly exciting, we should point out that the specifications and prices mentioned in the video (which we'll go into in more depth in a bit) are unconfirmed at the moment.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300 series

According to the video, AMD will release three new entry-level Ryzen 3 processors. The Ryzen 3 3300 is a six-core, 12-thread CPU with a 3.2GHz base clock, 4GHz boost, 50W TDP and a price of $99 (about £80, AU$140).

Next is the Ryzen 3 3300X, again a six-core, 12-thread processor, this time with a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost, 65W TDP and a price of $129 (around £100, AU$180). Both of these CPUs are rumored to debut at CES 2019.

Finally, the Ryzen 3 3300G is a six-core, 12-thread CPU with a 3.0GHz base clock, 3.8GHz boost and 65W TDP. Unlike the other Ryzen 3 processors, this one will apparently come with an integrated Navi 12 GPU with 15 compute units, making it the first ever six-core desktop APU from AMD.

It will cost $129 (around £100, AU$180) and is hinted at being released in the third quarter of 2019.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 series

Three mid-range Ryzen 5 processors in the 3000 series have also been rumored.

The first, the Ryzen 5 3600, comes with eight cores and 16 threads, a 3.6GHz base clock, 4.4GHz boost, 65W TDP and a price of $178 (around £140, AU$240).

Then, there's the Ryzen 5 3600X which is again an eight-core, 12-thread processor clocked at 4GHz, with a boost of 4.8GHz, a TDP of 95W and a price of $229 (around £180, AU$320). Both of these could be revealed at CES.

There's also the Ryzen 3600G, an eight-core, 12-thread CPU with a 3.2GHz base clock, 4GHz boost clock and TDP of 95W. This comes with a 20 compute unit Navi 12 GPU, making it AMD's first 8-core desktop APU. It is rumored to cost $199 (around £160, AU$270) and will release third quarter of 2019.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700 series

For the high-end market, the rumors suggest that AMD is readying two Ryzen 7 processors. These will apparently both be CPU-only, so no integrated graphics, and will use similar architecture to AMD’s EPYC 2 server chips.

So, they will apparently have two Zen 2 dies that make up 12 cores and 24 threads.

The Ryzen 7 3700 will have a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost of 4.6GHz, a TDP of 95W and a price of $299 (around £230, AU$400).

The Ryzen 7 3700X will have a base clock of 4.2GHz and a boost of 5.0GHz, with a TDP of 105W and a price of $329 (around £260, AU$450). Both could be unveiled at CES.

AMD Ryzen 9 3800 series

AMD is also rumored to be preparing two seriously-impressive enthusiast-class Ryzen 9 CPUs, which will apparently feature two full 8-core Zen 2 dies, which gives them 16 cores and 32 threads.

The Ryzen 9 3800X comes with 16 cores, 32 threads, a 3.9GHz base and 4.7GHz boost clock, 125W TDP and a $449 (around £350, AU$600) price tag. It’s rumored to be unveiled at CES.

Finally, there's the Ryzen 9 3850X, which is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU with a base clock of 4.3GHz base clock, 5.1GHz boost, 135W TDP and a price of $499 (around £400, AU$700). This is rumored to release in May.

Not only are these rumored specs seriously impressive, the prices are worth noting as well, as they are a lot cheaper than the AMD Threadripper 1950X, a 16-core CPU priced at $999 (£999, AU$1,439), or the Intel i9-7960X, which costs $1,700 (£1,500, around AU$2,300).

If these specs and prices are real, then AMD's Ryzen 3000 series will be a very formidable family of processors, and something that Intel may struggle to match when it comes to price and power.

Via Wccftech