AMD Radeon and Ryzen chipset drivers for Windows 11 now live

AMD released a new set of drivers for its Radeon graphics cards, Ryzen processors, Radeon Pro graphics, and Radeon integrated graphics for AMD processors this week, bringing full Radeon graphics and Ryzen chipset support to Windows 11 ahead of its October 5 release.

"Windows 11 is just around the corner, and we know many users are participating in Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program and have access to an early build of Windows. If you’re one of those people, you can now take advantage of all the features found in Radeon Software," the company wrote in a recent blog update.

The new drivers will enable all the features of Radeon Software for Windows 11, like Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon Image Sharpening. The drivers also fix Windows 11 issues with earlier AMD chipsets like the 400-series and 300-series, according to MSPowerUser.

The new drivers can be downloaded now from AMD's website.

Analysis: our computers are ready for Windows 11, at least some of us anyway

Now that AMD has updated its drivers, following Nvidia's and Intel's driver updates back in July, everyone's hardware is set for Windows 11's official release in October – assuming your system meets the necessary requirements.

Microsoft has said that it won't stop anyone from trying to run Windows 11 on systems with unsupported hardware (even Apple M1-based computers via VM software), so you're still free to try out the new OS on older hardware like AMD Zen 1 generation processors, or fifth-generation Intel processors or earlier.

How much that older hardware will work with Windows 11 is another story, and you won't be able to download the new OS through Windows Update, so if you want to live dangerously with an older setup, you'll have to do it using a bootdisk installation.