Amazon Halo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 28

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, and James Peckham, TechRadar's Phones Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 28: The new Blackberry 5G phone, back to school laptop buying guide, and the creepy Amazon Halo

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what’s the creepiest wearable you can imagine?

We also share our thoughts on the new Amazon Halo, the Blackberry 5G phone coming in 2021, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Plus, we also go through our back to school laptop buying guide so you can grab a great deal.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinion is... it's time games got rid of microtransactions! You'll have to listen to the podcast to find out why.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.