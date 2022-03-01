Amazon cloud gaming platform Luna comes out of early access with free Prime games

Audio player loading…

Amazon’s cloud gaming service Luna, which launched on an invite-only early access basis in late 2020, has received a full release in the US.

Alongside Luna's launch, two new optional paid channels were added to its library, giving you access to more streamable games for an additional fee, as well as a free channel for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The Retro Channel offers a selection of classic NES, SNES, and arcade-era games, while the Jackbox Channel includes a variety of party games. Both will cost you a $4.99 monthly fee.

Amazon Prime members, however, will get access to the Prime Gaming channel, giving them a rotating selection of free games to play each month. This month's roster includes Devil May Cry 5, Observer: System Redux, PHOGS!, Flashback, and Immortals Fenyx Rising for a week.

The service already includes three additional channels on top of that; the standard Luna+ channel that includes more than 100 games and currently costs a $5.99 monthly subscription fee (planned to rise to $9.99 from April 1), the kid-friendly family channel that comes in at only $2.99 per month (also scheduled to increase to $5.99 by April), and the premium Ubiosoft+ channel that will set you back $17.99 a month.

Users will also be able to connect their Luna and Twitch accounts to broadcast their gameplay to the livestreaming platform directly. Those who play on a Fire TV will also be able to use the Luna Controller app to turn their iOS and Android devices into controllers.

As Amazon’s alternative to the likes of Nvidia GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Project xCloud, Luna lets you stream games up to a 1080p resolution on PC, Mac, Fire TVs, Android, and iOS devices. You can purchase a Luna controller separately, or use an Xbox One or DualShock 4 controller.