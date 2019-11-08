Amazon Black Friday sale prices revealed: Echo, Kindle and Fire TV device deals land

We're just weeks away from the deluge of Black Friday deals being unleashed, as retailers the world over prepare to do battle with price cut goods. And no sale is more hotly anticipated than those offered up by Amazon's Black Friday deals team.

It's with no little fanfare then that Amazon has lifted the covers off what its own-brand gear, from Echo smart speakers to Kindle e-readers will cost – and when exactly those price cuts go into effect.

And while the prices revealed below are currently only in respect to the US Amazon catalogue, the fact that all the items listed are from Amazon-owned brands, including Ring security cameras, they give a good indication of what to expect worldwide.

From November 22:

Fire HD 8 | $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet | $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition | $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet | $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle | $149.99 off – just $189.00

From November 24:

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube | $30 off – just $89.99

From November 27

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit | $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack | $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug | $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

From November 28

Echo Dot With Clock | $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot | $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto | $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) | $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 | $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show | $80 off – just $149.99

As you'd expect, it's the bundle offers that present the deepest discounts. Pair a smart plug or a Ring Video Doorbell with an Echo, and you can potentially save hundreds.

It's heartening to see that brand new items, like the Echo Dot with Clock, for instance, are also going to be getting discounts.

