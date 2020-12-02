Amazfit reveals new GTS 2 Mini and Pop Pro smartwatches, with impressive specs

Amazfit has added two new smartwatches to its rapidly expanding range of wearables: the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini and Pop Pro.

It's been a busy year for Amazfit (owned by Chinese tech giant Huami) with the release of the GTS 2, GTR 2, T-Rex among others, and the company shows no signs of slowing down.

If you're thinking the Amazfit Pop Pro (above) looks an awful lot like the original Pop (also known at the Bip U in India), you're right – the two appear to have nearly identical designs and specs.

The key differences are that the new Pop Pro has on-board GPS, making it a much better option for runners and cyclists, plus an integrated microphone for use with Xiao AI. We don't yet know if the Pop Pro will be available globally, but we'll be keeping an eye out for it making an international arrival.

That shrinking feeling

As the name suggests, the GTS 2 Mini (below) is essentially a scaled-down version of the GTS 2, with a slightly more modest feature set. Its display measures 1.55in (reduced from 1.66in), and a smaller battery with an estimated life of seven days between charges (half that of the full-sized GTS 2).

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The GTS 2 Mini is still capable of stress tracking and SpO2 monitoring though, which could make it a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a feature-rich smartwatch on a budget.

It's priced at 699 Yuan in China, which works out at about $100 / £80 / AU$150, but again, we expect its overseas price to be higher than that. We'll keep you up to date as soon as we learn more.