Almost all software and systems are vulnerable to attack in some form

Arguing that a rise in remote work have left businesses more vulnerable to cybersecurity attacks like ransomware , a new report suggests that deploying a zero trust architecture .

is expected to double the efficacy of cybersecurity protections against a range of threats.

Conducted by Symmetry Systems, the report is compiled based on an in-depth survey of 125 IT and security decision-makers in midsize and large organizations.

According to the report, businesses anticipate that zero-trust architecture will increase their ability to stop data breaches by 144%.

Interestingly, the two lowest anticipated increases with zero-trust are preventing ransomware (83% increase) and identifying vulnerabilities that attackers could target (78% increase), though Symmetry System notes that these increases are significant too.

Brain trust

According to the report most businesses look at zero trust to strengthen cybersecurity protections primarily focused on internal matters, such as identity and access management ( IAM ) and application access management for employees, and internally-facing applications.

In fact, by limiting an insiders’ scope of access to sensitive corporate data, the respondents expected the efficacy of their protections against insider threats to double.

However, the report also found that businesses don’t look at zero trust as an answer to all threats.

“On average, there is still a 40% to 50% gap left between the anticipated future state with zero trust and a robust set of complete cybersecurity protections. Respondents expect zero trust to make a significant contribution to reducing the scope of threats (as it should), but do not expect it to completely mitigate every threat alone (as it cannot),” finds the report.