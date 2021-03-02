Aliens: Fireteam looks like the Colonial Marines game we've always hoped for

Aliens: Fireteam is a next-gen, co-operative third-person survival shooter and, judging from the announcement trailer below, it might actually be pretty good.

The films' iconic setting, atmosphere, weapons and enemies have always seemed like the perfect fit for video game developers to play with, but the execution of previous Alien games has left a lot to be desired. Aliens: Fireteam aims to fix that, with a team-based element that sees you driving back the hordes of ferocious aliens in a bid to survive.

The brief trailer shows off some impressive lighting effects and the familiar claustrophobic environments that will leave you little room to maneuver. All the most memorable Alien types make an appearance, too: from the facehugger to the jet-black Xenomorph. You'll face over 20 enemy types in total, including 11 different Xenomorphs.

However, if there’s one thing we’ve learned when it comes to games based on Ridley Scott’s iconic franchise, particularly those that center around the Colonial Marines, it’s that we should severely temper our expectations.

Alien agony

Who can forget the hurt that was inflicted by Gearbox Software’s calamitous 2013 title, Aliens: Colonial Marines, which infamously over promised and, some might argue, deceived critics and gamers alike when it launched.

The excellent Alien: Isolation helped restore the franchise's viability as a brand gamers could believe in again, so if Aliens: Fireteam can reach that level of quality – and finally deliver on the dream of fighting back to back with your teammates – this could be one to keep an eye on.

Aliens: Fireteam is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC in Summer 2021 (which will be winter if you’re in Australia).