Alabama vs Notre Dame live stream: how to watch Rose Bowl 2021 online from anywhere

It's crunch time for two of college football's elite programs today as the 2021 Rose Bowl sees No. 1 ranked Alabama take on No. 4 Notre Dame in the first NCAA college football playoff semi-final. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get an Alabama vs Notre Dame live stream and watch the Rose Bowl online this New Year's Day.

While coach Brian Kelly's 10-1 Fighting Irish can't ever be discounted thanks to a playmaking D that's only really been made to look less than ferocious by Trevor Lawrence, they enter tonight's game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas - home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys - as serious underdogs.

Alabama vs Notre Dame live stream: Rose Bowl 2021 Date: January 1, 2021 Time: 4pm ET/1pm PT/9pm GMT/8am AEDT Venue: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) TV channel: ESPN Live stream: Get ESPN with a FREE Sling Orange trial Watch anywhere: try this top VPN 100% risk-free

Coached by legend college football legend Nick Saban, undefeated Alabama come into today's game with an 11-0 and a seemingly unstoppable offense that boasts not one but two Heisman Trophy finalists in star QB Mac Jones and stud WR DeVonta Smith - the latter of whom has just been named AP Player of the Year and SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Throw into the mix one of college football's most explosive running backs in Najee Harris and you've got a team that averaged nearly 50 points a game throughout the regular season and just outmuscled Florida 52-46 in last week's SEC Championship game.

Read on as we explain how to watch Alabama vs Notre Dame online and get a Rose Bowl live stream for this mouthwatering New Year's Day college football playoff semi-final. Wherever you are in the world right now, we've got you covered.

Related: get a college football live stream for all the biggest games

How to watch Alabama vs Notre Dame from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Alabama vs Notre Dame live stream: Rose Bowl 2021 TV channel and how to watch online in the US

Today's Alabama vs Notre Dame playoff semi-final game is being shown exclusively on ESPN in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the network's website by logging in with details of your TV provider. For cord-cutters, ESPN is also available through select over-the-top streaming services - and we recommend Sling TV to college football fans interested in catching this game and the rest of the playoffs this year. That's because all three games (today's two semi-finals and the National Championship Game) are exclusive to ESPN, which is offered as part of a great value Sling Orange package. Normally $30 a month, you can grab a FREE Sling TV trial for a limited time to see if it's right for you And don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Even more football: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Alabama vs Notre Dame: live stream Rose Bowl 2021 in Canada

Canadian college football fans are in luck today, as cable broadcaster TSN is showing the big Alabama vs Notre Dame game from 4pm ET / 1pm PT. You can watch the playoff semi-final game on TV on TSN 1/3/5, but the network also offers a streaming-only option in the form of its TSN Direct service. This costs just $7.99 a day (before tax) if all you want to do is get a Alabama vs Notre Dame Rose Bowl live stream right now - or you can save a fair chunk of change by going for the $19.99 monthly plan. And remember, anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Related: how to watch an NBA live stream

Select college football games are broadcast by BT Sport in the UK and Alabama vs Notre Dame is understandably one of the chosen ones this New Year's Day. You can watch the playoff semi-final gridiron action from 9pm GMT on Saturday, January 1 on BT Sport ESPN. BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their service for just £10 extra a month . If you don't want the commitment of a full BT TV contract, there's now also the option of the BT Sport Monthly Pass. Want to catch the college football action in the UK just like you would at home? Or tune back into your UK streaming service from abroad? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a compatible IP address so you can live stream as usual

How to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Rose Bowl 2021: live stream Alabama vs Notre Dame in Australia

For those Down Under, select college football coverage is available through Foxtel, which offers ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so you can stream the action on your laptop or other mobile device (logging in with your Foxtel ID). Alabama vs Notre Dame and the rest of the college football playoffs are firmly on the menu this weekend, so Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish fans are in luck. Better still, if you don't have ESPN through a Foxtel pay TV package, you can still stream the big game online via Kayo Sports . It's the official over-the-top provider for Foxtel and offers extensive streaming-only coverage of all the Aussie network giant's sports channels, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports. Plans start at just AUD$25 a month and the best bit is you can try a FREE 14-day Kayo trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two, you might not even end up paying a penny. Alabama vs Notre Dame kick-off is set for 8am AEDT on the morning of Saturday, January 2 - and Aussies abroad can watch just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN.

Related: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Rose Bowl 2021: Alabama vs Notre Dame predictions and facts

The 2021 Rose Bowl marks the first time the game will be played outside of Pasadena, CA - due to Covid health and safety regulations, of course.

Should the Crimson Tide prevail as many expect them to tonight, then the winner of the late NCAA college football playoff semi-final between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State await - meaning 'Bama could get a chance at revenge on the Tigers, who drubbed them in the 2019 National Championship game.