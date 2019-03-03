AirPods 2 could fully charge wirelessly in just 15 minutes, according to new leak

Rumors surrounding the launch date for Apple's AirPods 2 have been coming in so thick and fast that it’s been hard to keep up with them all. The latest suggests that it could hit shelves as early as March 29, just days after Apple is rumored to announce its subscription news service.

The launch date isn’t the only rumor making the rounds, though. XDA writer and TV host Max Weinbach has revealed a few more interesting tidbits on Twitter, the most significant being that Apple’s true wireless headphones will reportedly charge from empty to full juice in just 15 minutes.

If this is true, it will be a huge improvement over the current AirPods’ three-hour playback from a 15-minute charge.

So the Apple news. AirPods wireless charging will happen. It will be VERY fast (0-100 in 15 minutes.) That speed is for the AirPods AND the case. It will probably use Qi charging.There will be a downside though, the case will be bigger in one direction and heavier.3 March 2019

A new ear-feel?

The addition of super-fast wireless charging will, however, change the design of the case itself. It will require more Qi coils, meaning the case – which will work with the first-generation AirPods – is likely to become bigger (in one direction, according to Weinbach) and heavier. While the change in size could well be marginal, it will likely be noticeable.

Weinbach also makes mention of a different coating for Airpods 2, which will be similar to the matte finish of the Apple Pencil.

A 15-minute super-fast charge over wireless definitely seems possible, at least in theory, but Weinbach hasn’t always been the most accurate source of Apple leaks, so it might be best take this news with a pinch of salt.