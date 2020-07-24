Ahead of The Boys season 2, Amazon Prime Video announces season 3

Ahead of The Boys season 2's release in September, Amazon Prime Video has renewed the superhero-themed series for a third season. The news was announced during The Boys' Comic Con at Home 2020 panel, and it likely means a third season is coming in 2021, assuming the series isn't hit by Covid-19 production restrictions.

Shows normally get renewed for another season early because they're so successful, and after the first season's release back in mid-2019, The Boys had "surpassed [Amazon's] predictions" and became one of the most-viewed Amazon Prime originals to date.

Another reason it probably makes sense to give The Boys an early renewal is that it takes a long time to actually make the show. Filming on the season 2 finished in late 2019, and the first three episodes will finally be released on September 4, suggesting a long turnaround on the series' effects work.

The other episodes of season 2 will follow on subsequent weeks.

See more from The Boys season 2

And you thought the dolphin was bad... Season 2 is fucking diabolical! pic.twitter.com/odAyY23pSCJuly 23, 2020

Ahead of the series' debut, Amazon Prime Video released the above new clip, which features The Boys facing off against The Deep (Chace Crawford). If you remember the dolphin incident from The Boys season 1, it's very much in a similar mold (hey, what did the whale do wrong?).

In addition, Amazon Prime Video announced an aftershow for The Boys season 2 to be hosted by actress Aisha Tyler. A first episode, covering season 1's events, will be released on August 28 ahead of the show's return.

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and is about a world where superheroes are a company-owned and corrupt force. A cell of violent activists known as The Boys and led by the charismatic, sweary Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) seeks to bring the 'supes' down.

The series is easily one of the best Amazon Prime Video shows to date.