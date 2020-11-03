Activision Blizzard is going all in on mobile games

Activision Blizzard is looking to make a huge push into the world of mobile gaming.

According to a report by Gamasutra, Daniel Algre, COO and president of Activision Blizzard spoke out about where the company wants to extend its reach to mobile platforms.

This would allow Activision Blizzard's huge host of franchises become available on "billions of mobile devices that are available right now," said Algre.

He continued: "That's by far our biggest opportunity and we're investing meaningfully to capitalize on this," with a view to bringing "all our franchises to mobile over time."

We've just gone past the one-year anniversary of the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile which has been a massive success for the company; indeed, during a special in-game birthday celebration event, CoD: Mobile saw one of its strongest weeks ever since its launch.

It was released in 2019 and the free-to-play game has been downloaded over 300 million times worldwide, according to Activision's president Robert Kostich.

As mobiles become more powerful, so too does the prospect of translating console games over to it in a meaningful way.

With the success of CoD: Mobile in mind, it's easy to see why the company would want to focus on the mobile gaming market, bringing even more titles to another platform.

(Image credit: Call of Duty)

Gamasutra reports that Activision president Kostich discussed the success of Call of Duty: Mobile and targetting China as a new market: “In terms of future growth, we do still see strong potential for Call of Duty: Mobile. China obviously we believe can become a significant contributor to our overall franchise revenues."

Kostich also said that the company would also look towards Mexico and Brazil, as they are "top five markets for us in terms of both installs and revenue."

It was revealed in September, thanks to an Activision job listing, that Call of Duty: Warzone – the free-to-play battle royale game – might be coming to mobile. This job listing (which now appears to be filled) stated that the company wanted someone who could translate the console version of Warzone to mobile devices.

This, along with Activision's acquisition of Candy Crush developer King in 2016, shows a company poised to go all-in with mobile gaming. King is also making the brand-new Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, which is a Temple Run-esque game set in the Crash Bandicoot world.