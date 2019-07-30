Acer’s new Predator XN253Q X is one of the fastest monitors in the world

Acer has revealed a new 24.5-inch monitor in its Predator range which boasts a high refresh rate and very low response time, plus Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to boot.

Acer’s Predator XN253Q X is a TN panel which has a default response time of 1ms, although that drops to an even nippier 0.4ms when Overdrive mode is on. You also get a 240Hz refresh rate, and to help ensure an even slicker gaming experience, Nvidia’s G-Sync is on hand to fight off any tearing or stuttering blemishes.

Check out all the best monitors of 2019

And here are the best 4K monitors

Or maybe you fancy one of the best ultrawide monitors

The result should be some very smooth gameplay from this 1080p monitor (yes, it’s only Full HD resolution, but then again, that can be pretty useful for these high refresh rate panels, in terms of actually allowing your GPU to drive games at, or up towards, 240Hz).

Brightness is also a strong point here, with 400 nits quoted by Acer.

Black boost

The Predator gives users the choice of 11 black levels, and built-in black boost, to help better pick out shadow detail in darker areas. Plus there are various display modes for the likes of playing action, racing or sports games, or indeed watching movies.

Acer has further incorporated a range of eye-friendly technologies including flicker-free, low blue light, and anti-glare, along with an ergonomic stand which allows for tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment. A four USB 3.0 port hub is integrated into this monitor, too.

The Predator XN253Q X is on sale now at $499.99 (around £410, AU$730) in the US and comes with a three-year warranty.