Acer Spin 1 is a tiny 2-in-1 laptop aimed to be creatives’ sidekick

Seemingly a fan of computing devices both massive and miniature, Acer has revealed the next version of its Acer Spin 1 convertible laptop ahead of Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan starting May 30. The 2-in-1 laptop is aimed to be a mobile companion for creative types.

The 11.6-inch laptop comes rocking your choice of Intel Pentium or Celeron processors behind a full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen with IPS technology for wider viewing angles, as well as a Bluelight Shield feature similar to that of Windows 10’s Nightlight to reduce eye strain into evening hours. A just-fine 4GB of memory will be accompanied by your choice of 32, 64 or 128GB of eMMC solid-state storage.

All of this comes packed into a 2.76-pound (1.25kg), all-metal frame that measures just 0.55 inches (1.4mm) thin with one USB 3.1 port, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port and a microSDXC card slot. As for battery life, Acer is promising up to eight hours on a full charge.

But how will it fare against the best Chromebooks around?

Wireless connectivity comes through 802.11ac (2 x 2 MIMO) and Bluetooth 4.0 – both standard, naturally.

Acer has designed the Spin 1 to work with its long-running Acer Active Stylus accessory, though the Spin 1 will not come with it out of the box.

The Spin 1 will be available in North America in July starting at $329, though the firm has yet to announce pricing and availability in the UK and Australia. We'll update this story once that information is available.

We’re used to seeing devices packing Intel Pentium or Celeron skimp out on other niceties as well, like truly high-resolution displays, but not so with the Spin 1. Here’s hoping this grows into a trend, as it could mean we stop having to pay a fortune for a decent screen.