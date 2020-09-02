Acer announces new Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops with Intel Tiger-lake CPUs

Acer announced this week that their popular Swift-line of ultrabooks are getting upgraded with the latest 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake chips.

Two separate models of the Swift 3 and the Swift 5 will now come loaded with Tiger-lake processors, boosting performance on what are already pretty impressive Ultrabooks. The Swift series' new CPUs will also come with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, improving on Acer's last-gen models even further.

The Swift 5 will feature a 14-inch FHD touchscreen display with antimicrobial Gorilla Glass (there will also be an option to have antimicrobial coating on the laptop's touchpad) with up to 340 nits of brightness.

The new Swift 3s will come with two different display sizes, the standard 14-inch 16:9 FHD display and the new 13.5-inch 3:2 2,256 x 1,504 display like the one used in their latest 2-in-1, the Spin 5.

New Acer Swift 5 among first laptops to be Intel Evo-certified

Intel Evo has remained somewhat of a mystery since the news of its trademark first appeared online.

As it turns out, it isn't a code name for Intel's rumored 12th generation Adler Lake CPUs. Instead, it signifies that a laptop is certified by Intel under their Project Athena innovation program.

“Acer took meticulous care to ensure that all aspects of the design were elevated to match the best-in-class experience the Intel Evo platform provides to help our customers achieve more,” said James Lin, general manager for Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer inc.