A new Star Wars Disney Plus series is coming from Netflix's Russian Doll creator

A new Star Wars TV series is coming to Disney Plus from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, it's been reported. Variety says that Headland will write and direct the series, which is described as 'female-centric' and takes place in a different part of the Star Wars timeline than the other projects Disney has planned right now.

Russian Doll is one of our best Netflix shows, and assuming the report is true, anything that's based further away from the Skywalker Saga time period suits us.

The Mandalorian doesn't feature particularly close ties to the main movies (yet, anyway), but the upcoming Obi-Wan and Rogue One spin-off series on Disney Plus are basically extensions of stories we've already seen in the movies. After The Rise of Skywalker made the Star Wars universe feel way too small, we're definitely keen to see what else creators can come up with.

The Groundhog Day-esque Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne, was an immediate critical success on Netflix. It's no surprise that Disney would look to a show like that to infuse the Star Wars universe with more interesting voices.

The Mandalorian season 2 is set to debut in October 2020. The other Star Wars projects in the works at Disney Plus, including this new one, don't have release dates yet. Work has apparently begun on The Mandalorian season 3, too.

Star Wars' future really is on the small screen

"The priority in the next few years is television," is what Disney's Bob Iger said in February about the future of Star Wars. While three new Star Wars movies are on the schedule for 2022 onwards, it's clear that The Mandalorian has fueled Disney Plus' near-instant climb to 50 million customers.

Given how long these series seem to take to make, more is better to us. The Mandalorian was a good example of how you can tell different kinds of stories in the Star Wars universe