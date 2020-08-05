A new look at the DualSense PS5 controller confirms what we suspected all along

After seeing countless leaked photos and hands-on videos of the DualSense PS5 controller, a new 360-degree render has been added to Sony’s official page which shows off the back of the two-tone pad in all its glory. Competitive gamers, look away now.

If you were hoping for some sort of back buttons, paddles or triggers, that dream is now firmly over. If you thought Sony might have added some subtle branding or even a special PlayStation Easter egg, those desires have also been dashed.

Instead, all that’s visible is a trademarked Sony logo, a pin-sized hole to reset the controller, and another ominously small hole which seemingly has no use.

A missed opportunity? (Image credit: Sony)

Sony has recently announced which accessories will work on PS5, but it hasn’t specified whether the Back Button Attachment will be supported. The peripheral adds two triggers to the back of the DualShock 4 which can be remapped to give players more control in their favorite games and also makes the controller more accessible.

Elite functionality

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is still the pad for pros, and it'll work on Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller, which comes with a premium price tag, lets players swap and adjust the pad's analog sticks, and has removable triggers or paddles that can be added to the back for extra control. It’s arguably become the gold standard for controllers, especially for those who play competitively, and some circles believe Sony should offer its own alternative.

The PS5 won’t let users play PS5 games with a DualShock 4 controller, but you can use it on PS5 to play a compatible PS4 game via backwards-compatibility. Microsoft, meanwhile, has promised that all existing Xbox One accessories will work on Xbox Series X. You can even use the new Xbox Series X controller on Xbox One, if you’d like.

While neither next-gen console has a price or firm release date other than ‘holiday 2020’, the lure of a good controller shouldn’t be underestimated. The question is, then: which pad will you pick up when the new consoles arrive?