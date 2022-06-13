A new generation of Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 is coming to your work laptop

By published

Microsoft Teams on Windows 11 could be coming to business accounts soon

Microsoft Teams 2.0 Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Audio player loading…

Your workplace edition of Microsoft Teams could soon run faster and smoother than ever before, the company has hinted.

The company revealed the second generation of the video conferencing software, Microsoft Teams 2.0, at the end of 2021, but so far it has only been available for personal accounts on Windows 11.

Now, it seems that Microsoft Teams 2.0 could be coming to business, work and school accounts within the next few weeks or months, in what would be a welcome expansion for many users.

Teams 2.0 for all?

In a reply (opens in new tab) to a question on a blog post concerning "performance enhancements" for Microsoft Teams, Mark Longton, a Group Principal Program Manager at the company, seemingly confirmed that the new version would be coming to more users soon.

Replying to a question about Microsoft Teams 2.0 features coming to more users soon, Longton noted, "I can say that there is a heavy resource allocation towards the WebView2 work you mention for business users...although I am not able to comment on any timeline at this time."

"Fully appreciate the need to keep pushing hard in this area across responsiveness, latency, and resource utilization both with short team gains and longer term architectural changes to achieve step function improvements," he added.

Read more

Microsoft Teams update will let you get on with your day in peace (opens in new tab)

How to set up a Microsoft Teams meeting (opens in new tab)

> Microsoft Teams update will finally eliminate this unnecessary headache (opens in new tab)

Building on the unbridled success of the original software release, Microsoft Teams 2.0 (opens in new tab) offers a number of upgraded services and tools for users.

Just like Microsoft's desktop client, Teams 2.0 supports calling, messaging, audio controls, meeting management and native Windows notifications, and  also now allows users resize windows and includes the ability to quote replies directly from the conversation tab.

However, it's also directly integrated into Windows 11's new Chat app, bringing all your communication tools into one place for the first time, and is also integrated to the dock, so you can easily join in with meetings and family calls. 

Via WindowsLatest (opens in new tab)

Mike Moore
Mike Moore

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
See more Software news