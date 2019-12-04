95% off cloud storage and remote desktop software sale is still going strong

We don't think we've ever typed these words before: Black Friday was a great time for cloud storage!

Several of the world's biggest and best-known providers offered huge discounts on their services, including the very best cloud storage operator out there - iDrive.

iDrive's Black Friday cloud storage deal meant you could sign up and know that you'd be paying a mere $3.48 (around £2.70) in exchange for 3TB for the whole year. That's a spectacular 95% off and outstanding value considering the sheer amount of storage you'll get that will almost definitely cover all your photos and streaming needs for the next 12 months

And if cloud storage isn't your only concern, iDrive is also offering 95% off its RemotePC for 10 computers. This allows you to securely access your home or office computer. 10 computers under one account in exchange for another $3.48? That's quite the bargain.

We can tell you that this is coming from our top-rated cloud storage provider, but if you want to know more about the cloud storage offer or why we consider iDrive to be the best cloud storage company, just keep reading as we've got all that information for you below.

iDrive cloud storage Black Friday deal:

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 3TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 for 1 year | 95% off

95% off in the name of Black Friday? Now that's a brilliant deal. $69.50 may seem a bit pricey for a year's worth of 3TB but $3.48 for a whole 12 months is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 3TB should go a very long way in covering your storage needs, it can hold countless hours of music, thousands of photos and hundreds of video games.

What makes iDrive the best cloud storage provider?

It's for everyone and we mean literally everyone - doesn't matter if you're tech-savvy or not, iDrive is so simple and straightforward to use.

It also boasts excellent security, so you can rest assured you are secure online. Plus, it has the iDrive Express service, which basically backs up all your stuff automatically, in case disaster strikes and somehow your items have been deleted.

iDrive even offers facial recognition of your photos which is a pretty cool and handy feature. If you need more information check out our iDrive review - where you can find out everything you need to know about this superb software.