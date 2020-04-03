5 new TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video this weekend

With the Covid-19 pandemic still the main talking point of many people’s lives around the world, there’s no better way to distract yourself than with a great new TV series or film.

Luckily, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have you covered this weekend with new shows and movies debuting on both services.

Forget Tiger King - although we have some strong recommendations for what you should watch after that - and settle into one of the choices below. This list covers both films and TV shows new to each streaming platform this weekend.

Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix)

Otherwise known as La casa de pape, this is the highest-rated non-English language drama on Netflix and the fourth season is here for you to lose yourself in.

It's not as talked about in the English-speaking media as Ozark or The Witcher, for example, but it’s an underground success that's become one of the streaming services most-anticipated releases.

Money Heist looks at the aftermath of a bank robbery, and if you haven’t seen the first three series of this tense drama you’ll want to sink into it on Netflix before starting the fourth season.

Think you’ll get through this show quickly? Netflix has also made a documentary called Money Heist: The Phenomenon that covers the show’s unexpected rise to one of the biggest shows on the service, which is out this weekend too.

Now streaming on Netflix

Tales from the Loop (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon’s latest big budget drama is landing today, and it’s a sci-fi show that may fill in that hole you feel after Netflix cancelled The OA.

Tales from the Loop is about a town that has a machine hanging over it called The Loop. That titular machine is causing a variety of strange happenings around the place. Each episode tells an individual story, which collectively amounts to a comprehensive look at the town's inhabitants over the course of this first season. Starring Rebbeca Hall and Jonathan Pryce, this may be the next science fiction TV show you fall in love with.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Studio Ghibli films (Netflix outside the US)

If you live internationally, the final selection of Studio Ghibli movies have been added to Netflix now for April, and that means you’re now able to watch the whole collection (US users will have to wait for HBO Max to launch in May, which has the rights).

Well, it's not quite complete. Grave of the Fireflies still isn’t there because of some frustrating rights issues.

This month’s additions include the transcendent Howl’s Moving Castle as well as some of the most recent movies from the studio: The Wind Rises and When Marnie Was There. Other additions include From Up on Poppy Hill, Ponyo, Whisper of the Heart and Pom Poko.

That’s a lot to get through, and there are now some especially strong choices in there if you have little ones you want to entertain this weekend.

Now streaming on Netflix outside of the US, Canada and Japan

Coffee & Kareem

Coffee, the boyfriend played by The Office’s Ed Helms, ends up joining forces with 12 year-old Kareem, and together they attempt to take down a drug lord. We’re yet to watch this new film from the director of Goon and What If?, but the trailer makes it look like exactly what you’d expect from a Netflix comedy film, for better or worse.

Now streaming on Netflix

Invisible Life

If you’re looking for the complete antithesis of Coffee & Kareem, we may have found it in Invisible Life. This Cannes Film Festival winner follows two Brazilian sisters who are separated by their own father.

The story follows both sisters as they live their lives separately. It’s set in 1950s Rio de Janeiro, which looks gorgeous on-screen. This garnered lots of praise during the awards season, so it may be exactly what you need to feed your brain this weekend.