6 new features in Assassin’s Creed Origins you might have missed

Assassin’s Creed Origins has had a big presence at this year’s E3 in Los Angeles, featuring at both Microsoft’s conference and developer Ubisoft’s conference. At both events, we got to see brand new footage from the game. Even better, we've now gotten the chance to get hands on with it on the new Xbox One X.

At this point we’ve had a pretty good look at the game and it’s safe to say that in some ways it’s very different from any of the previous Assassin’s Creed titles.

The most obvious difference is that it’s set 1m000 years before the events of the first game and features a brand new protagonist. However, there are smaller but equally significant changes we think are worth pointing out, just in case you missed them.