49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL playoff online

The 49ers and the Rams were the architects of the two biggest upsets of last weekend, and the form book suggests another could be on the cards for the NFC Championship Game. The hosts have lost six straight to the Niners, including a thriller that went to overtime three weeks ago. It's all or nothing for the NFC West rivals, so read on as we explain how to get a 49ers vs Rams live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

Watch 49ers vs Rams without cable with Sling FREE trial

Matt Stafford bested Tom Brady a week ago. Can he do the same against the GOAT's old penmate, Jimmy Garoppolo? Or should that be Deebo Samuel?

The Niners' victory over the Packers wasn't pretty, with awful special teams errors from Green Bay essentially handing San Fran a win, but Samuel was immense, stepping up to become the undisputed main man.

Stafford threw four interceptions and was sacked seven times across two miserable games against the 49ers this season, and the Rams will be hoping that alll of the speculation about Jimmy G's future could be enough to tempt him into trying to prove his worth in what may be his final dance for the franchise. If that happens, Von Miller and Aaron Donald could have a field day.

There are intriguing subplots aplenty, not least the crowd situation (silent count, anyone?) and Los Angeles' dream of playing a home Super Bowl, so follow our guide on how to watch the 49ers vs Rams online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

Today's 49ers vs Rams game kicks off at 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT, and is being televised by Fox. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream 49ers vs Rams directly through the Fox website. How to watch 49ers vs Rams FREE without cable If you haven't already got Fox as part of your cable package, you'll need an over-the-top streaming service that includes the channel, and great-value Sling TV is the obvious starting point for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local Fox and NBC/NBCSN channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams from outside the US

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream 49ers vs Rams from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's 49ers vs Rams game kicks off at 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the 49ers vs Rams along with the rest of the playoffs, the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

49ers vs Rams live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The 49ers vs Rams game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 11.40pm GMT on Sunday night. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, along with the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs just £14.99! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch 49ers vs Rams FREE: live stream NFL in Australia