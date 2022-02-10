2022 Super League live stream and how to watch rugby league online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Super League rugby is back for 2022! It's a new-look Saints in terms of personnel, but will it be the same result? St Helens could become the first team to win four consecutive titles in the modern era, but with the Dragons, Hull KR and Leeds looking stronger, there should be plenty of twists and turns. Oh, and haven't you heard it's Warrington's year? Read on as we explain how to watch a Super League rugby live stream online for every 2022 game wherever you are.

Catalans, who won their first ever League Leaders' Shield and reached their first ever Grand Final last season, once again look best placed to challenge St Helens' dominance.

They've lost James Maloney but replaced him with Mitchell Pearce, while the Saints have seen mainstays Lachlan Coote, Kevin Naiqama, Theo Fages and James Bentley depart, with youngsters Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd looking to step up.

Coote could help Hull KR push on to the next level, while the Rhinos finally look like a force again with the additions of Aiden Sezer, Blake Austin and Bentley, and an exciting new era begins for the Wolves under Daryl Powell.

Meanwhile, Toulouse's ascent brings something different to the league, but they've got their work cut out avoiding the drop, particularly with the departure of main man Johnathon Ford. Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks, our guide has you covered - here's how to get a Super League live stream from anywhere this season.

How to watch Super League rugby in the UK

In the UK, 10 Super League rugby games are being shown for FREE on Channel 4. That means you can also watch online via Channel 4's All4 streaming service, which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. However, die-hard rugby league fans will want to look at at Sky Sports too, with the broadcaster showing 66 games from the 2022 season. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now Sports Membership, which includes all 11 channels but on a more flexible basis. Outside the UK? To access your preferred streaming service from abroad, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed below.

How to watch Super League rugby from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Super League rugby games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds and we can help you get back to your preferred rugby league live stream in no time at all.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Super League rugby anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Super League rugby FREE in Australia

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch the 2022 Super League unfold on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports, with three games typically shown each week. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream all the action online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Super League rugby live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to watch 2022 Super League rugby: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet World is the place to watch the 2022 Super League rugby season in Canada. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the rugby as normal.

How to watch Super League rugby: live stream in New Zealand

Live Super League rugby coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Can you watch Super League rugby in the US?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Super League rugby in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.