1Password update brings your third-party workplace apps securely together

The business password management company 1Password has announced the launch of its Events API which will empower security teams with greater data visibility and actionable insights.

Although administrators have previously been able to access events using the company's password manager, this new feature provides them with deeper information regarding sign-in activity and item usage.

(Image credit: Splunk)

1Password's Events API also allows events to be piped directly to tools such as Splunk and other SIEM platforms to provide organizations with a holistic view from which they can correlate this data with other sources.

Events API

1Password's launch of its new Events API comes at a time when the volume of attacks and breaches in business environments has never been higher.

For instance, over the course of last year, losses from cybercrime rose six fold and in the UK alone, nearly half of businesses have reported some form of cybersecurity attack. The average cost of a business data breach has also risen to nearly $4m.

The launch of Events API is part of 1Password's efforts to solidify itself as a robust enterprise solution for protecting critical business information. Events API also goes beyond the 1Password platform to allow event data to leave the company's platform while still protecting both customer privacy and data security.

CEO of 1Password Jeff Shiner explained in a press release how Events API will provide organizations with richer information that they can actually put to use, saying:

"With today's launch of the 1Password Events API, our enterprise customers are able to access far deeper information than ever before, and most importantly, that information can now be used in an actionable way through the SIEM tools already in place. This will enable administrators to prevent future attacks, and if something does happen, take fast and decisive action. We've managed to do all this while protecting the privacy and security of our customers.”