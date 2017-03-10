12 new games created for long-obsolete consoles

Many video games live on long after the consoles they were originally made for have gone to the create recycling crate in the sky. We’ve ended up re-buying old games on Virtual Console, Steam and PSN/Xbox Live more than we’d care to admit.

But some old consoles have also managed to cling to life long after their manufacturers stopped making them, and shops stopped letting them near their shelves. Making new games for old consoles is a strange little subculture in the gaming world, one a little odder than today’s indie scene.

Like any subculture it's necessarily restricted to a niche audience of die-hards, but you still have to wonder why people would pile hundreds or thousands of hours into making a new cartridges for the SNES – or, even more obscure, the Atari Jaguar. It’s no way to become a millionaire.

They still do it, though, and we love the fact that they do. Here are 12 of the most notable post-mortem games released for consoles.