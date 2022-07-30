WWE SummerSlam live stream 2022: how to watch Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and more online from anywhere

WWE has pulled out all the stops for the first event of the post-Vince McMahon era, SummerSlam 2022. There are five belts on the line in Music City, and though Roman Reigns' latest clash with Brock Lesnar has top billing, the feuds between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley and Theory all have Match of the Night potential. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 SummerSlam live stream today wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!

New Jersey's finest played dirty by ambushing Rowdy at Money in the Bank earlier this month, but it was exactly what she had to do in order to seize her first WWE title. It's safe to say that The Baddest Woman on the Planet, who'd just floored Natalya to retain the SmackDown Women's championship, wasn't overly impressed. Will Liv Morgan come to regret her tenacity?

The beef between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair runs deep, the EST of WWE having been embarrassed by The Man at last year's SummerSlam. Bianca restored some pride with victory at WrestleMania, but the job won't be done until she's banished those bad SummerSlam memories.

Theory was always Mr. McMahon’s golden boy, and the baby oil-squirter will be in the spotlight at Nissan Stadium, as he once again sets his sights on Bobby Lashley, and there are rumors that one of them is planning to crash the headline heavyweight encounter between the Head of the Table and The Beast.

Meanwhile, Pat McAfee and Logan Paul will be providing the laughs, and you can read on for the full 2022 SummerSlam card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a 2022 SummerSlam live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Peacock TV (opens in new tab) Premium is the exclusive place to watch SummerSlam 2022 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. The show gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Peacock costs just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. There's also 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. Away from home? US subscribers in other countries can use a VPN to watch SummerSlam 2022 on Peacock from abroad. (opens in new tab) You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now (opens in new tab)

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

Live stream SummerSlam 2022 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch SummerSlam 2022 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a SummerSlam 2022 live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), when you subscribe for a year. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock (opens in new tab) for US subscribers.

How to watch SummerSlam 2022: live stream WWE in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is showing SummerSlam 2022 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch SummerSlam 2022: live stream WWE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch SummerSlam 2022 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Money in the Bank, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream SummerSlam 2022 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch a SummerSlam 2022 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in Australia can tune into SummerSlam 2022 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV, as well as Main Event on Kayo (opens in new tab). The PPV event is available for $29.95. The SummerSlam 2022 action begins at 10am AEST on Sunday morning.

Japan: how to watch a WWE SummerSlam 2022 live stream

(opens in new tab) If you're watching SummerSlam 2022 from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE SummerSlam via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 in India

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in India can watch SummerSlam 2022 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the action 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch SummerSlam live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

SummerSlam 2022 wrestlers

Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar

Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey

Bobby Lashley

Theory

Click to see the full list of confirmed WWE SummerSlam 2022 superstars Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio

Damian Priest

Finn Bálor

Paul Heyman

Rhea Ripley

The Miz

Happy Corbin

Logan Paul

Pat McAfee

WWE SummerSlam 2022 card