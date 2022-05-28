Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream: watch Challenge Cup final rugby from anywhere

Sixty-nine years after their last rugby Challenge Cup triumph, are Huddersfield now just 80 minutes from glory? Ian Watson's men face 19-time champions Wigan in the final, but despite the Warriors' historic dominance of this competition, the Giants may just have the psychological edge. Read on as we explain how to watch a Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream in the 2022 Challenge Cup final from anywhere in the world - including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Wigan and Huddersfield have met in the Challenge Cup final just once before. That was all the way back in 1920, and the team from West Yorkshire prevailed on that occasion.

The two sides warmed up for this one with a league clash two weeks ago. Louis Senior was the main man as the Giants ran out 32-22 winners, but Matt Peet fielded a young team and the contest promises to be far tighter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Huddersfield tore Hull KR to shreds in the semis and Wigan looked like they might emulate them when they raced to a 14-0 lead over St Helens, but the Saints flipped the tables in a flash before Liam Marshall snatched victory late on. There'll be no such margin for slackness in the final. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a free Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants live stream from wherever you are.

How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The great news for rugby league fans in the UK is that Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants is set to be shown absolutely FREE on BBC One. Coverage starts at 2pm BST on Saturday afternoon, ahead of a 3pm kick-off, and you can also watch the Challenge Cup final for FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to access your usual domestic stream of the rugby, you'll find that you can't. This is because of something called geo-blocking, which restricts content to a specific area or country.

You can get around this by using a VPN, which allows you to virtually relocate your laptop, phone or streaming device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants anywhere

How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final rugby in Australia

USA: How to watch Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants: live stream Challenge Cup final rugby