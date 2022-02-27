Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 online in UK and abroad

Just when you thought it was all over, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return for one final sizzling season of Killing Eve filled with passion, revenge and obsession after seemingly leaving one another behind on Tower Bridge. Enjoy one last outing of this impulsive and darkly funny series and find out where to watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 online from anywhere with our guide below.

*Killing Eve season 3 spoilers below*

Titled 'Just Dunk Me', the first episode of Killing Eve season 4 sets out to re-establish where we last left these beloved, twisted characters.

While Eve is up to her same old tricks - namely seeking revenge - Villanelle looks to be reinventing herself. How? By getting baptized, of course.

Still with so much mystery surrounding The Twelve, it's not long before Eve and Villanelle are once again drawn to each other and caught up in Carolyn's endeavors to track the deadly organization down and avenge the death of her son, Kenny.

Get strapped in for one last hurrah in this truly long-winded game of cat and mouse and make sure you know exactly where to watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 online when it premieres where you are.

Where to watch Killing Eve online for FREE in the UK

For fans of Villanelle and Eve, you won't have to wait long for Killing Eve to return, with season 4 episode 1, titled 'Just Dunk Me', arriving just a day after the US on Monday, February 28. The episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. For those who prefer the art of sticking their feet up in front of the telly, episode 1 of Killing Eve season 4 will air on linear TV with a slight delay on Saturday, March 5 on BBC One at 9.15pm GMT. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to stream, though you do need a valid TV licence. And whether you want to watch live or on catch-up, you can access iPlayer on any of the following devices: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 online from outside your country

Don't let geo-restrictions ruin reacquainting yourself with Villanelle and Eve. If you find yourself out of the country, you’ll be unable to access your usual streaming service. However, we can get you out of this sticky situation with the help a VPN.

The best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 FREE online in the US

As a BBC America production, Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 premieres on BBC America on Sunday, February 27 at 8pm ET/PT. BBC America comes as a part of most cable packages, with the option to catch-up online through its on-demand service. Alternatively, you can also subscribe to AMC+, where new episodes will premiere every week. AMC+ costs $8.99 a month or works out as $6.99 a month when you pay for a year up front ($83.88). New customers can also benefit from a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Killing Eve season 4 without cable

If you don’t have BBC America included with your cable package and don't likethe idea of signing up to AMC+ just for this show, then sign up to a service like FuboTV or Sling TV. New subscribers can claim a free 7-day trial with FuboTV, or get a 3-day free trial with Sling TV.

Outside of the country? Then you'll want to pack a good VPN so you can connect to your chosen streaming service back home and watch new episodes of Killing Eve live or on-demand.

Where to watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 online in Canada FREE

Canadian viewers can count on CTV Drama channel watch Killing Eve season 4 episode 1. Cable viewers can watch it at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Sunday, February 27, or stream it live or on-demand via the channel’s website and app. However, you will need to provide your cable login details first. Should you be in another country when Killing Eve is broadcast, don’t let geo-blocks stop you from tuning in. Download a top VPN so you can stream TV live and on-demand from anywhere in the world.

