Watch Stage 16 Carcassonne to Foix of the Tour de France 2022: live stream the cycling from anywhere

After Monday's final day of rest, Stage 16 looks set to see the Tour de France 2022's two main contenders come out all guns blazing as Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar resume their battle in the searing heat. Vingegaard holds a lead of two minutes 22 seconds over defending champ Pogacar, with Geraint Thomas third. However, the Dane will be relieved to still be in the mix after a surviving a pile up on Sunday that saw him land heavily on his head. Here's how to watch the Tour de France 2022 live stream from anywhere.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was able to continue, but it was a stage that nevertheless proved to be a costly one for his team, with Primoz Roglic withdrawing through injury and Steven Kruijswijk crashing out with 65km to go. Belgium's Jasper Philipsen eventually ended Saturday's action victorious, after the Alpecin–Deceuninck star edged out Wout Van Aert and Mads Pedersen in a gripping sprint finish.



Kicking off the third and decisive week of the Tour, Tuesday's return to racing sees the riders head to the Pyrenees for a 178.5km transition stage that features two category 1 mountains.

With a thrilling 27km downhill to the line, the Carcassonne to Foix route is a stage that naturally suits strong climbers who can also descend well, making Jakob Fuglsang's withdrawal with a fractured rib all the more difficult to bear for the capable rider.

Whether you're after a live stream or just the evening highlights, read on for everything you need to know on how to watch the Tour de France.

How to watch a FREE Tour de France live stream online

One of the best things about the Tour de France is that it's completely free to watch in lots of countries around the world. For example:

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service (opens in new tab) / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

France - France TV Sport (opens in new tab)

Belgium - RTBF (opens in new tab)

Italy - Rai Sport (opens in new tab)

Australia - SBS (opens in new tab)

Cycling fans Down Under can also watch every stage of the Tour de France for free on SBS (opens in new tab). The only catch is those brutal broadcast timings. If you stay up late enough to tune in, you can also live stream Tour de France coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) platform. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch 2022 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes (opens in new tab) is the place to watch live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly CA$190), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly CA$16).

