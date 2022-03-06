Watch 37th Independent Spirit Awards live stream: tune in online from anywhere

Zola and The Novice amongst the offbeat titles up for awards

Still from Zola feature film
Without a doubt one of the hippest events on the film and TV awards calendar, the 37th Independent Spirit Awards celebrates the best TV shows and films of the year that may have escaped your radar because there weren't billions of big studio dollars promoting them. Get a grip on what you really ought to be watching by tuning into the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards live stream online and on TV, wherever you are.

37th Independent Spirit Awards live stream

Date: Sunday, March 6

Time: 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 9am AEDT

Venue: Santa Monica Pier, California

US live stream: IFC or via FuboTV FREE trial or Sling

Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free

The Oscars' offbeat sibling who doesn't always play nice at dinner parties, the Independent Spirit Awards is now in its 37th year, and as proudly alternative as it's always been. To give you a flavor of what to expect, past winners include Pulp Fiction, Mystic Pizza, Memento, and Dirty Dancing - all classics by modern standards. 

Zola, the black comedy based on a Twitter thread, has racked up seven nominations at this year's show, ahead of psychological drama The Novice with five, and The Lost Daughter, and Wild Indian, which are up for four accolades each. Watch out for nominated British shows It's a Sin.

From breakout hits threaded together on a shoestring, to slower-paced, reflective productions, it's guaranteed to reveal something a little different for your watch-list. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Independent Spirit Awards live stream from anywhere. We've also listed the 37th Independent Spirit Awards nominees further down the page.

How to watch 37th Independent Spirit Awards: live stream in the US

The Independent Spirit Awards is being televised on IFC. The show starts at 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Sunday afternoon.

If you have the channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go.

Watch 2022 Independent Spirit Awards without cable

If you don't have IFC on cable, it's available via the excellent cable replacement services FuboTV and Sling.

Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course.

Sling also has a FREE trial. Sign-up with no commitment for three days to watch IFC and other channels for free. It's $35 per month thereafter but you can cancel at any time.

Outside of the US? Watch the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch the 37th Independent Spirit Awards live from anywhere

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your US coverage of the 37th Independent Spirit Awards from somewhere outside the States, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan and you'll get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I stream the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards around the world?

At the time of publication it looks like the 37th Independent Spirit Awards is only being televised in the US. 

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from the US, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

37th Independent Spirit Awards nominations - film

Best Feature

  • A Chiara
  • C'mon C'mon
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Novice
  • Zola

Best Director

  • Janicza Bravo – Zola
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
  • Lauren Hadaway – The Novice
  • Mike Mills – C'mon C'mon
  • Ninja Thyberg – Pleasure

37th Independent Spirit Awards nominations - TV

Best New Scripted Series

  • Blindspotting
  • It's a Sin
  • Reservation Dogs
  • The Underground Railroad
  • We Are Lady Parts

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

  • Black and Missing
  • The Choe Show
  • The Lady and the Dale
  • Nuclear Family
  • Philly D.A.

