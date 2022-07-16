USA vs Chile live stream: how to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

It's win and you're in for the USA Eagles, who face Chile in what they hope will be their decisive qualification game for France 2023. However, with only one point in it from the first leg, victory would almost certainly be enough for Chile too. The Eagles edged Los Condores to the tune of 22-21 in an extraordinary encounter last weekend, and it's all to play for today, so read on as our guide explains how to get a USA vs Chile live stream and watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.

USA vs Chile live stream Date: Saturday, July 16 Kick-off time: 1pm MDT (local) / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Infinity Park, Glendale, Colorado Live stream: FloRugby (opens in new tab) (US) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

After a first leg that gave us a mudbath of a pitch, a power cut, and one of the greatest individual tries you'll ever see from Chile's Rodrigo Fernandez, anticipation is sky-high for this pivotal clash at Infinity Park.

The winning team will secure their place alongside England, Japan, Argentina and Samoa in Pool D at the World Cup, while the losing team will have to slug it out with Kenya, Portugal and either Hong Kong or Tonga in another grueling chapter of the qualification process. They'll be battling for a spot in Group C alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Georgia.

Chile, ranked 23rd, have never qualified for a Rugby World Cup, while the US, ranked 18th, have only ever missed out once, back in 1995. Here's how to get a USA vs Chile live stream and watch this 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream USA vs Chile

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the USA vs Chile game in the US, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab). Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Watch a USA vs Chile live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a USA vs Chile live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch a USA vs Chile live stream from anywhere

How to use a VPN for USA vs Chile

Using a VPN to watch USA vs Chile is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US, just head to FloRugby (opens in new tab).

Can you watch a USA vs Chile live stream in the UK, Australia and New Zealand?