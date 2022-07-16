USA vs Chile live stream: how to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere

It's win and you're in for the USA Eagles, who face Chile in what they hope will be their decisive qualification game for France 2023. However, with only one point in it from the first leg, victory would almost certainly be enough for Chile too. The Eagles edged Los Condores to the tune of 22-21 in an extraordinary encounter last weekend, and it's all to play for today, so read on as our guide explains how to get a USA vs Chile live stream and watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.
Date: Saturday, July 16
Kick-off time: 1pm MDT (local) / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm BST / 5am AEST / 7am NZST
Venue: Infinity Park, Glendale, Colorado
After a first leg that gave us a mudbath of a pitch, a power cut, and one of the greatest individual tries you'll ever see from Chile's Rodrigo Fernandez, anticipation is sky-high for this pivotal clash at Infinity Park.
The winning team will secure their place alongside England, Japan, Argentina and Samoa in Pool D at the World Cup, while the losing team will have to slug it out with Kenya, Portugal and either Hong Kong or Tonga in another grueling chapter of the qualification process. They'll be battling for a spot in Group C alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Georgia.
Chile, ranked 23rd, have never qualified for a Rugby World Cup, while the US, ranked 18th, have only ever missed out once, back in 1995. Here's how to get a USA vs Chile live stream and watch this 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier online from anywhere.
How to watch rugby in the US: live stream USA vs Chile
Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the USA vs Chile game in the US, with kick-off set for 2pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon.
A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website (opens in new tab).
Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.
Watch a USA vs Chile live stream from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a USA vs Chile live stream in particular parts of the world.
They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.
Use a VPN to watch a USA vs Chile live stream from anywhere
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
How to use a VPN for USA vs Chile
Using a VPN to watch USA vs Chile is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the US, just head to FloRugby (opens in new tab).
Can you watch a USA vs Chile live stream in the UK, Australia and New Zealand?
There's a lot of big rugby going on at the moment, and unfortunately it looks like this USA vs Chile World Cup qualifier has missed the cut in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.
If you're keen to try out your luck, the only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service (opens in new tab) providers to tap into coverage from elsewhere, as described above.
The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.