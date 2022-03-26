Tszyu vs Gausha live stream: how to watch the boxing online from anywhere

Australia’s Tim Tszyu is well on his way to a world title shot, but one man could greatly upset Tszyu’s chances of a belt should things go his way on Saturday night. Tszyu, son of boxing legend and hall-of-famer Kostya Tszyu, will face off against American challenger Terrell Gausha on March 26.

The fight is available on Showtime, which is offering a FREE trial in the US. For Aussies, it’s available on Kayo via Main Event. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha free live stream from anywhere with a VPN. Read on for how to watch Tszyu vs Gausha from anywhere.

The 27-year-old Tszyu holds an impressive record of 20-0, taking 15 of his wins by knockout. This fight against Gausha (22-2-1) will mark Tszyu’s US debut, and represents a risk to the Aussie who has already been named the mandatory challenger for Brian Castano’s WBO super welterweight title.

But in Tszyu’s own words, he likes to remain active in the division. He had three fights last year, while the 34-year-old Gausha fought just once in the same time period, in a fight that lasted two rounds before Gausha won by TKO.

Whoever gets their glove raised on March 26 is likely to see their next fight against the winner of the Brian Castano and Jermell Charlo rematch, and a shot at the WBO belt.

Tszyu vs Gausha will be held at The Armory in Minneapolis, and it’s going to be one of the fights of the year – so follow our guide below to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Tszyu vs Gausha live stream

Tszyu vs Gausha is exclusive to Showtime in the US, with the event starting at 9pm ET. If you don’t have the channel on cable, no worries. Showtime’s streaming service Showtime Now will show the Tszyu vs Gausha live stream for free to new subscribers with the Showtime Now free trial. There’s a 30-day free trial of Showtime Now available to new users, after which a subscription would usually cost $10.99 per month – but right now it’s on offer for just $3.99 per month for four months, after which it will revert to its regular price. Showtime Now is compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more, so you can watch the fight on the big screen or small. You can also get Showtime via the excellent and comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which carries it as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It’s really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. But best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, so you can see if it’s right for you before parting with your money. If you’re abroad right now, you can use a good VPN to watch Tszyu vs Gausha just as if you were at home.

How to watch Tszyu vs Gausha if you’re away from your country

We’ve recommended Showtime as the best place for US viewers to live stream Tszyu vs Gausha, but you might run into a problem trying to access it if you’re outside of the US – this is because of geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you’ll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence – thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

• Use a VPN to live stream Tszyu vs Gausha from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a problem. • Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three:

1. Download and install a VPN: as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'US' for Showtime Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream: head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – Showtime Now for US citizens abroad.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream in Australia

For Australian fans, it’s pay-per-view or bust, with Tszyu vs Gausha priced at AU$59.95. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 1pm AEDT on Sunday, March 27, with coverage beginning at 12pm AEDT. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event. Click the link where you can sign up to watch and live stream the whole event via your web browser or devices such as Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Can you watch Tszyu vs Gausha in the UK?

Sadly there’s no confirmed broadcaster for Tszyu vs Gausha in the UK at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Tszyu vs Gausha fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN’s coverage of Tszyu vs Gausha starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

How to watch a Tszyu vs Gausha live stream in NZ

Kiwi fight fans can watch Tszyu vs Gausha on Sky Sport Now. Both existing subscribers and non-subscribers will need to pay NZ$39.95 to get a live stream of the fight. Sky Sport’s coverage of Tszyu vs Gausha starts at 12pm NZDT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 3pm NZDT. Kiwi abroad? You can use a VPN to geolocate yourself back to New Zealand to live stream the fight just as you would at home.

Tszyu vs Gausha full card